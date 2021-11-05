Ethiopian anti-government alliance says plans to dismantle government by force or negotiations
A new alliance of nine anti-Ethiopian government factions said on Friday it plans to dismantle the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed by force or by negotiations, and then form a transitional government.
They made the announcement at a press conference in Washington.
