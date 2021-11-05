Left Menu

Wanted murder accused from Bihar arrested by Goa police

A wanted murder accused of Bihar was arrested during proactive checking by Mapusa police station staff on Thursday, said the police.

ANI | Mapusa (Goa) | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:33 IST
Wanted murder accused from Bihar arrested by Goa police
Wanted murder accused of Bihar apprehended by Mapusa Police (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted murder accused of Bihar was arrested during proactive checking by Mapusa police station staff on Thursday, said the police. The accused have been identified as Shankar Kumar (29), said a press release by the Goa police.

The staff of Mapusa Police Station while on night patrolling duty intercepted one suspected person who was moving suspiciously in the Mapusa Market area, as per the press statement. The above person was thoroughly interrogated. However, he was not giving satisfactory answers towards his presence in the market area, according to the statement.

Accordingly, he was brought to the Mapusa Police Station for further questioning. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the accused person had a murder case registered against him at Upahara Police Station of Bihar was a wanted murder accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021