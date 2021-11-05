Left Menu

Blinken names two officials to lead U.S. response to Havana Syndrome cases

They've also experienced psychological harm, including trauma, anxiety, depression," he said. President Joe Biden's administration has faced criticism https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-state-department-defends-handling-havana-syndrome-2021-10-14 from sufferers and lawmakers for not taking seriously enough what officials call anomalous health incidents.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:35 IST
Blinken names two officials to lead U.S. response to Havana Syndrome cases

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday named two new officials to coordinate Washington's response to so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that have affected U.S. diplomats and officials overseas. Blinken said Ambassador Jonathan Moore will serve as coordinator of the State Department's Health Incident Response Task Force and Ambassador Margaret Uyehara will lead a team supporting affected employees.

"This is an urgent priority for President Biden, for me, for our entire government," Blinken said in an address at the department, pledging to "get to the bottom of this" and take care of those affected in the meantime. "These incidents have left our colleagues with profound harm. They've experienced serious physical consequences, including persistent headaches and hearing loss. They've also experienced psychological harm, including trauma, anxiety, depression," he said.

President Joe Biden's administration has faced criticism https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-state-department-defends-handling-havana-syndrome-2021-10-14 from sufferers and lawmakers for not taking seriously enough what officials call anomalous health incidents. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators wrote to Blinken on Oct. 14 urging him to quickly appoint a new coordinator for the response after the previous official resigned. Around 200 U.S. diplomats, officials and family members overseas are believed to have been struck by the mysterious ailment - with symptoms including migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness - which was first reported among U.S. officials in the Cuban capital in 2016.

In Colombia last month, Blinken met https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/blinken-spoke-bogota-embassy-staff-affected-by-havana-syndrome-2021-10-21 with members of the embassy community in Bogota who have been affected by the incidents. The new coordinator, Moore, a career diplomat, called on U.S. diplomats who may have been affected to come forward and report symptoms.

"The task force and I believe and respect those who come forward in reporting incidents and will be relentless in our efforts to provide them the care that they need," he said.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021