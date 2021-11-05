Left Menu

Maha: One dead after speeding car crashes into paan shop in Nagpur district

The accident took place near Khindsi in Ramtek police station area of the district late on Thursday night, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:48 IST
A 45-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his car and crashed it into a paan shop in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday. The accident took place near Khindsi in Ramtek police station area of the district late on Thursday night, an official said. Bablu alias Rajkishore Jagjivan Rahate (45), a resident of Ambedkar ward, was driving to Ramtek from Tumsar around 10 pm, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed it into a roadside paan shop, he said.

The front portion of the car was badly mangled in the accident, and Rahate was rushed to a hospital in a badly injured state but died while being shifted to Nagpur for treatment on Friday, the official said. An offence under section 304 (A) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the IPC has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

