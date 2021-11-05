Left Menu

Madurai: 246 held for bursting firecrackers

As many as 233 cases were filed for bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali in Madurai and 246 people were arrested, said police on Friday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:57 IST
Madurai: 246 held for bursting firecrackers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 233 cases were filed for bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali in Madurai and 246 people were arrested, said police on Friday. The sale of firecrackers is banned in Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, 809 cases were filed in drink and drive incidents, said TS Anbu, Inspector General of Police, South Zone. He further said that as many as 190 cases have been registered against 1,544 persons for violating various laws such as drinking and driving, damaging public properties, etc on Thevar Jayanti Gurupuja held on October 33 in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and 33 of them have been arrested.

Using the video footage, the police are in process of identifying more people who violated the apex court order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021