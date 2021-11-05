U.N. rights body to monitor alleged violations in Sudan
05-11-2021
The United Nations human rights council on Friday agreed to a British-led resolution on Sudan condemning the military coup and appointing an expert to monitor alleged rights violations in its aftermath.
The 47-member council agreed to the resolution in an emergency session on Friday without a vote. The new expert is mandated to monitor the rights situation there and report back to the Geneva-based council at a session in mid-2022.
