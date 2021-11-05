Madrid police shoot and kill knife-wielding man

Spanish police on Friday shot and fatally wounded a man who attacked an officer with a large kitchen knife in a southern Madrid suburb, a spokesman said. Police were called after the man, aged around 40, began threatening passersby with the knife outside a hospital in the Villaverde neighbourhood.

"The man assaulted a police officer, who was forced to shoot at him," the spokesman said. "When the assault carried on, other officers also fired shots." The man, described as of sub-Saharan African origin and known to police, died at the scene from his wounds. He had a record of violence against police since 2020 and apparently suffered from psychiatric problems, the spokesman said.

