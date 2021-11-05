Left Menu

Two more accused named in cheating case against Kiran Gosavi

Two more accused have been named in the cheating case registered with Pune's Faraskhana police station against Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the drug-on-cruise case.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:16 IST
Two more accused named in cheating case against Kiran Gosavi
Advocate Rahul Kulkarni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two more accused have been named in the cheating case registered with Pune's Faraskhana police station against Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the drug-on-cruise case. A Pune court on Friday sent Gosavi to police custody till November 8.

On October 28, Gosavi, a key witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had been arrested, was held by Pune City Police in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh in the year 2018. He had duped one Chinmay Deshmukh, promising to give job in Malaysia and collected Rs 18 lakh. Deshmukh was sent on a tourist visa to Malaysia and according to the complainant (Deshmukh), Gosavi had assured him that the tourist visa would be converted once he lands in Malaysia. But he had to return to India before the expiry of the tourist visa.

Talking to the media, Deshmukh's Advocate Rahul Kulkarni said, "The grounds on which Kiran Gosavi's Police custody has been extended till November 8 is that names of two other accused have also been revealed, investigation about those accused has to take place." "The accused Kiran Gosavi used fake Aadhar card of the other accused and was involved in cheating, frauds," he added.

Deshmukh had filed a complaint against Gosavi in 2018 and a chargesheet was filed in the case.Since then, he was on the run. On October 31, the Pune Police lodged one more case against Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, at Wanowarie Police Station for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

The Pune City Police informed that Gosavi has been booked under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act 3(b) for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections. This was the third case lodged against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

