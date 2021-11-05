Left Menu

Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts

Colombia's hippos, an oversized legacy of deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar, are being darted with adapted contraceptives normally used for controlling deer populations to stop over-breeding. Around 90 hippopotamus, descendents of those Escobar imported more than 30 years ago for his private zoo, are thought to roam Colombia, said David Echeverri, coordinator for forests and biodiversity at regional environmental authority Cornare, in an interview.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:45 IST
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Colombia's hippos, an oversized legacy of deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar, are being darted with adapted contraceptives normally used for controlling deer populations to stop over-breeding.

Around 90 hippopotamus, descendents of those Escobar imported more than 30 years ago for his private zoo, are thought to roam Colombia, said David Echeverri, coordinator for forests and biodiversity at regional environmental authority Cornare, in an interview. Hippo waste threatens water environments, and the beasts may attack people and destroy crops, according to a study published in the journal Biological Conservation. Neutering the animals, native to Africa, through surgical sterilization is risky and costly.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) donated 70 doses of the adapted GonaCon contraceptive to dart the invasive animals. The darting campaign will hopefully help "stop (population growth) now, before it gets to the thousands, before people get killed and more of the environment gets negatively affected," said Jason Bruemmer, project leader for fertility control at APHIS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021