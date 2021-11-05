Left Menu

Man shot at in Noida over clash due to bursting of crackers on Diwali

A Noida resident was hospitalised after getting shot at during a clash that broke out here over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, officials said on Friday.The person who opened fire has been arrested over the incident that took place on Thursday night at Garhi Chaukhandi village, under Phase 3 police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida Harish Chander said.The clash had erupted between two sides in the village due to one asking the other to not burst firecrackers outside their shop.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:47 IST
Man shot at in Noida over clash due to bursting of crackers on Diwali
  • Country:
  • India

A Noida resident was hospitalised after getting shot at during a clash that broke out here over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, officials said on Friday.

The person who opened fire has been arrested over the incident that took place on Thursday night at Garhi Chaukhandi village, under Phase 3 police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

''The clash had erupted between two sides in the village due to one asking the other to not burst firecrackers outside their shop. First they had heated arguments, then engaged in a physical duel after which one person took out his licensed pistol and opened fire, wounding his relative,'' the officer said.

''The accused person who opened the fire has been arrested. The licensed pistol has been seized and the injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital,'' the DCP said.

An FIR has been lodged at Phase 3 police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021