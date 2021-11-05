Man shot at in Noida over clash due to bursting of crackers on Diwali

A Noida resident was hospitalised after getting shot at during a clash that broke out here over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, officials said on Friday.

The person who opened fire has been arrested over the incident that took place on Thursday night at Garhi Chaukhandi village, under Phase 3 police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

''The clash had erupted between two sides in the village due to one asking the other to not burst firecrackers outside their shop. First they had heated arguments, then engaged in a physical duel after which one person took out his licensed pistol and opened fire, wounding his relative,'' the officer said.

''The accused person who opened the fire has been arrested. The licensed pistol has been seized and the injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital,'' the DCP said.

An FIR has been lodged at Phase 3 police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)