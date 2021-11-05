T20WC Scoreboard: India vs Scotland
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:54 IST
India: KL Rahul c MacLeod b M Watt 50 Rohit Sharma lbw b B Wheal 30 Virat Kohli not out 2 Suryakumar Yadav not out 6 Extras: (WD-1) 1 Total (For 2 wickets in 6.3 overs) 89 Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-82 Bowling: Mark Watt 2-0-20-1, Brad Wheal 2-0-32-1, Alasdair Evans 1-0-16-0, Safyaan Sharif 1-0-14-0, Chris Greaves 0.3-0-7-0.
