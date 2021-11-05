Left Menu

Father, son killed as crackers they were carrying on two-wheeler explode at Tamil Nadu's Viluppuram

05-11-2021
Visual of the explosion (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A man and his seven-year-old son were killed on the spot when the country-made crackers they were carrying on their scooter exploded at Kottakuppam town in Viluppuram district on Thursday, said the police. The father has been identified as Kalainesan, 37, from Puducherry's Ariyankuppam, said the police.

The entire scene was recorded in a nearby shop's CCTV footage and shows an explosion where both father and son were thrown away in pieces after the explosion, as per the police. The case is registered in Ariyankuppam police station and is under investigation. (ANI)

