Five men rob businessman of Rs 2 cr, jewellery in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

Five people allegedly robbed Rs 2 crore cash and jewellery from a businessman's house in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, said the police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people allegedly robbed Rs 2 crore cash and jewellery from a businessman's house in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, said the police. According to the police, a PCR call was made by complainant Harmeet Arora at 6 pm on Tuesday about the robbery.

As per the police, five people were involved in the robbery including two maids who had conspired to the entire robbery plan with the help of three other male friends. The accused robbed the house after threatening Harmeet Arora and tied her up along with her son in the house, stated the police. A case has been registered under Section 392, Section 397, Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code by Police Station Paschim Vihar East, said the police.

The suspects are yet to be identified. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

