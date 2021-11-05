Left Menu

BJP demands Kerala govt to reduce VAT on petrol, diesel

A couple of days after the Central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel, the BJP in Kerala demanded the CPI-M-led state government to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:19 IST
Kerala BJP chief K Surendran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A couple of days after the Central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel, the BJP in Kerala demanded the CPI-M-led state government to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel. The BJP has decided to stage a protest across Kerala, demanding a reduction in VAT on fuel.

Speaking to ANI, K Surendran, BJP Kerala president, said, "The Central government has reduced excise duty on fuel. But the state government is adamant to decrease the VAT on petrol and diesel. If The Pinarayi Vijayan government is not ready to decrease a VAT on petrol and diesel." On November 3, on the eve of Diwali, the Central government had reduced excise duty of Rs 5 and Rs 10 on petrol and diesel, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

