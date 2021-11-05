Left Menu

Notorious criminal detained under PSA in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:27 IST
Police have detained a notorious criminal under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent him to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu, officials said on Friday.

The detained person has been identified as Nazakat Ali Khatana of Belicharana in Jammu.

A dozen FIRs were lodged against him in different criminal cases in the Jammu division, the officials said.

A detention warrant was issued by the district magistrate of Jammu and Khatana, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

