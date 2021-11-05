Left Menu

Palestinian boy killed by Israeli forces in West Bank clash: health ministry

Israeli troops shot and killed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said. The Israeli military said Palestinians had hurled rocks towards its troops at the scene of the incident, east of the city of Nablus in the central West Bank.

Israeli troops shot and killed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military said Palestinians had hurled rocks towards its troops at the scene of the incident, east of the city of Nablus in the central West Bank. "The troops responded with riot dispersal means and live fire. We are aware of reports of a killed Palestinian. The incident is under review," the military said.

The boy was shot in the abdomen and died soon after being rushed to hospital, the health ministry and medics said. Six other Palestinians were treated at the scene of the clashes in the village of Beit Dajan after inhaling tear gas launched by Israeli troops, the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said.

Violence has simmered in the West Bank, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, since U.S.-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem for a future state. (Writing by Rami Ayyub Editing by Frances Kerry and Matthew Lewis)

