JK cops launch area domination operation in Reasi in view of cross-border infiltration bids
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday launched an area domination operation in Reasi district in view of recent cross-border infiltration bids by terrorists in adjoining districts, officials said.
Teams from Arnas, Pouni and Ransoo police station conducted the exercise in remote and inaccessible areas adjoining district Rajouri, a senior police officer said.
Village defence committees of Fargal, Mujah, Gulzara, Khori, Kotla, Ikhni, Gool, Raskeen, Bharkh also participated in the operation.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Reasi Shailender Singh reached the remote mountain pass Ikhni top and addressed the troops and VDC members who participated in the operation.
Singh expressed concerns over militancy-related activities in adjoining Rajouri district and directed the jawans to remain vigilant and proactive on this front.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Massive protests in PoK to mark Pakistan's Kashmir invasion on October 22, 1947
Mufti targets J-K admin over seizure of two-wheelers in Kashmir
NGT constitutes committee to look into water quality of Doodh Ganga, Mamath Kull in Kashmir
Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir, Ladakh; heavy rains in plains
Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of HM Amit Shah’s visit