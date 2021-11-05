Left Menu

JK cops launch area domination operation in Reasi in view of cross-border infiltration bids

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:31 IST
JK cops launch area domination operation in Reasi in view of cross-border infiltration bids
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday launched an area domination operation in Reasi district in view of recent cross-border infiltration bids by terrorists in adjoining districts, officials said.

Teams from Arnas, Pouni and Ransoo police station conducted the exercise in remote and inaccessible areas adjoining district Rajouri, a senior police officer said.

Village defence committees of Fargal, Mujah, Gulzara, Khori, Kotla, Ikhni, Gool, Raskeen, Bharkh also participated in the operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Reasi Shailender Singh reached the remote mountain pass Ikhni top and addressed the troops and VDC members who participated in the operation.

Singh expressed concerns over militancy-related activities in adjoining Rajouri district and directed the jawans to remain vigilant and proactive on this front.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

