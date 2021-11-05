Raja Babu Singh assumes charge as Inspector General, BSF, Kashmir Frontier

Raja Babu Singh assumed charge as Inspector General, Border Security Force (BSF), Kashmir Frontier on Friday, said a press release from the BSF. He held the post of IG/ADG Gwalior Zone, before joining BSF on deputation as IG, STC BSF Churachandpur in April 2021. He has also served on deputation in ITBP and worked at various posts at FHQ ITBP.

He holds a vast experience of having served in MP Police in various capacities and people remember him for honesty, devotion and dedication toward his duty. He is very sensitive towards that environment and has worked for its protection. Raja Babu Singh, IPS, has also been awarded a Police Medal for Gallantry in 2014 for the elimination of a bandit gang in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

