Senior advocate Aditya Kumar Mohapatra takes oath as Orissa HC judge

Senior advocate Aditya Kumar Mohapatra Friday was sworn in as judge of the Orissa High Court here.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S. Muralidhar administered the oath of office to him at the court’s conference hall. After pursuing graduation from Ravenshaw University, Cuttack, Mohapatra completed his LLB degree from Madhusudan Law College (now University). He was registered as an advocate in the State Bar Council in 1995. Since then, he has been practising as a lawyer in the High Court. President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed Mohapatra as a judge on November 3. With Mohapatra assuming charge, the number of judges in the Orissa High Court increased to 18.

Last month, three new judges were appointed to the High Court.

