Left Menu

Senior advocate Aditya Kumar Mohapatra takes oath as Orissa HC judge

Senior advocate Aditya Kumar Mohapatra Friday was sworn in as judge of the Orissa High Court here.Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S. With Mohapatra assuming charge, the number of judges in the Orissa High Court increased to 18.Last month, three new judges were appointed to the High Court.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:52 IST
Senior advocate Aditya Kumar Mohapatra takes oath as Orissa HC judge
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate Aditya Kumar Mohapatra Friday was sworn in as judge of the Orissa High Court here.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S. Muralidhar administered the oath of office to him at the court’s conference hall. After pursuing graduation from Ravenshaw University, Cuttack, Mohapatra completed his LLB degree from Madhusudan Law College (now University). He was registered as an advocate in the State Bar Council in 1995. Since then, he has been practising as a lawyer in the High Court. President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed Mohapatra as a judge on November 3. With Mohapatra assuming charge, the number of judges in the Orissa High Court increased to 18.

Last month, three new judges were appointed to the High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021