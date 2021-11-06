22-year-old man stabbed to death by friends following drunken tiff on Diwali night in Delhi
A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friends following a drunken tiff on Diwali night in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Friday.
According to the police, they received a PCR call about the incident around 10 pm on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Prakash.
Prakash was drinking alcohol with his two friends when an argument broke out, a senior police officer said, adding that they then stabbed him.
Prakash, who received stab injuries on his chest and stomach, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said. The accused persons -- Mukesh and Jitender -- have been arrested. Further investigation is underway, the police added.
