Policeman killed in accidental gun fire in J-K's Kishtwar
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-11-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 00:13 IST
A policeman was killed when his service rifle went off accidentally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.
The incident took place when Constable Ajeet Singh was on duty at the check post, they said.
He was rushed to Kishtwar district hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, they said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officials said.
