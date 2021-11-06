Policeman killed in accidental gun fire in J-K's Kishtwar

A policeman was killed when his service rifle went off accidentally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place when Constable Ajeet Singh was on duty at the check post, they said.

He was rushed to Kishtwar district hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, they said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)