Man held for killing cousin who objected to his advances towards victim’s fiancé

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-11-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 00:46 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his cousin who objected to his advances towards a girl with whom the victim’s marriage had been fixed, police said on Friday.

Ghaziabad’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said with the arrest of Harun, a cousin of the slain youth Faiyaz of Lal Pur village in Hapur district, the Masuri police has been able to solve a blind murder case.

The police are on the lookout for another accused Sahil, the son of a maternal uncle of Harun, he said.

Faiyaz’s body was found near a canal in a Masuri police station area on October 30 and the police had to bury the body as that of an unidentified person after waiting for the mandatory period for someone to turn up and identify and claim it.

The police, however, had uploaded the man’s face on several social media platforms resulting in Faiyaz’s elder brother Nawab reaching the police station and identifying him.

Nawab told police that Faiyaz’s marriage had been fixed with his sister-in-law (wife’s sister), who had come to stay with him sometime back.

During her stay, Harun had begun liking her and started making advances towards her due to which Nawab and Faiyyaz had broken their relation with him after appropriately warning him, SP Raja said.

Nawab further told police that his brother Faiyaz had left home on October 29 saying that he was going to Noida to meet a friend, following which he had also lodged a report with the Dankaur police station in Greater Noida about his brother having gone missing.

On the information given by Nawab, police picked up Harun who, on sustained interrogation, revealed to the police that he had called Faiyaz to Noida and later when he left home, asked him to come to a place under Masuri police station in Ghaziabad instead.

As Faiyaz reached Masuri, he and his maternal uncle’s son Sahil strangled him with a thin towel and dumped his body near the canal and fled the scene, Raja said.

