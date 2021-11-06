U.N. Security Council calls for end to Ethiopia conflict

The U.N. Security Council on Friday called for an end to the fighting in Ethiopia and for talks to start on a lasting ceasefire as the 15-member body expressed deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes.

The council also "called for refraining from inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness." A planned meeting of the Security Council on Ethiopia on Friday was postponed after the statement was agreed, diplomats said.

