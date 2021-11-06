Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden policy on Cuba remittances needs more work -U.S. official

The White House received recommendations from a government working group on restarting remittances to Cuba but sent some back for further work to ensure that money sent by Cuban Americans to families on the island does not fall into the hands of the Cuban government, a senior U.S. official said on Friday. U.S. President Joe Biden had asked the Treasury and State departments in July to report back on how to allow remittance payments - a financial lifeline for many Cubans - without the Cuban government and military profiting.

'It's our lives on the line', young marchers tell UN climate talks

Thousands of young campaigners marched through the streets of Glasgow on Friday, demanding urgent action from world leaders at the U.N. climate conference to stave off catastrophic climate change. A week of government speeches and pledges https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/new-promises-glasgow-climate-talks-2021-11-02 at the two-week gathering https://www.reuters.com/business/cop has included promises to phase out coal, slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane and reduce deforestation.

U.N. Security Council calls for end to Ethiopia conflict

The U.N. Security Council on Friday called for an end to the fighting in Ethiopia and for talks on a lasting ceasefire as the 15-member body expressed deep concern in a rare statement about the expansion and intensification of military clashes. The council also "called for refraining from inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness."

U.S. prepares sanctions, pressure on Nicaragua after election -officials

The Biden administration is prepared to impose further sanctions and ratchet up diplomatic pressure on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government following elections set for this Sunday, senior U.S. officials said. Escalating U.S. criticism of Ortega as he is firmly favored to win a fourth consecutive term, a senior State Department official said on Friday that Washington sees the vote as ushering in a "dictatorship" in the Central American nation.

Japan PM Kishida to appoint ex-education minister Hayashi as foreign minister -Jiji

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to appoint former Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as new foreign minister, Jiji news agency reported on Saturday. The appointment will be part of a new cabinet Kishida is expected to craft on Wednesday, after his ruling party won a lower house election on Oct. 31.

Exclusive-Baby handed to U.S. soldiers in chaos of Afghanistan airlift still missing

It was a split second decision. Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya found themselves and their five children on Aug. 19 in a chaotic crowd outside the gates of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan when a U.S. soldier, from over the tall fence, asked if they needed help. Fearing their two-month old baby Sohail would get crushed in the melee, they handed him to the soldier, thinking they would soon get to the entrance, which was only about 16 feet (5 meters) away.

Diplomat found dead outside Berlin embassy was Russian secret agent - Der Spiegel

German security services believe that a man found dead in a street outside the Russian Embassy in Berlin last month was an undercover agent of Russia's FSB intelligence service, Der Spiegel reported on Friday. The body of the 35-year-old man was found early on Oct. 19 by Berlin police officers guarding the building, the magazine said. Quoting security sources, it said the man had fallen from an upper floor at the embassy.

Chinese spy convicted of trying to steal U.S. aviation trade secrets

A spy for the Chinese Ministry of State Security has been convicted by a federal jury of plotting to steal trade secrets from several U.S. aviation and aerospace companies, the Justice Department said on Friday. Yanjun Xu, the first Chinese operative extradited to the United States for trial, was convicted of two counts of conspiring and attempting to commit economic espionage, in addition to a count of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft and two counts of attempted theft of trade secrets.

U.S. has seen proof of life for some kidnapped missionaries in Haiti, official says

The U.S. government has seen proof that at least some members of the group of American and Canadian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti last month are alive, according to a senior Biden administration official. The official, who declined to be named, did not give further details.

Sudan's military dissolves boards of state companies - state TV

Sudan's military has dissolved the boards of all state companies and national agricultural projects, state TV said on Friday, in what appeared to be the junta's latest move to tighten control after seizing power in a coup on Oct. 25. Under growing international and domestic pressure, the military rulers were challenged by a leading civilian group to release three political figures it said had been arrested after meeting an envoy for the United Nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)