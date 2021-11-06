US offers USD 5 million rewards for 4 Mexican drug lords

The US government offered USD 5 million rewards on Friday for information leading to the capture of four Mexican drug lords.

Those subject to the USD 5 million bounty included Aureliano Guzman-Loera, the brother of imprisoned capo Joaquin ''El Chapo'' Guzman.

Guzman-Loera and three brothers from the Salgueiro-Nevarez family were indicted in the United States of conspiring to traffic marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The State Department said the four operate in the northern Mexico states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua, and are leaders of the Sinaloa cartel.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was responsible for about 61,000 overdose deaths in the US between March 2020 and 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)