Majority of U.S. House votes to approve $1 trillion infrastructure bill
A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday voted to pass a Senate-approved $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Voting continued on the legislation, which if passed, would go to President Joe Biden for signing into law.
