Left Menu

Coast Guard rescues 7 fishermen near Karwar

Timely and swift action by the Indian Coast Guard has saved the lives of seven fishermen in distress after a fishing boat caught fire near Karwar.The Coast Guard Karnataka team rescued the fishermen and put off the fire in the boat on Friday, a Coast Guard release here said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 06-11-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 10:50 IST
Coast Guard rescues 7 fishermen near Karwar
  • Country:
  • India

Timely and swift action by the Indian Coast Guard has saved the lives of seven fishermen in distress after a fishing boat caught fire near Karwar.

The Coast Guard Karnataka team rescued the fishermen and put off the fire in the boat on Friday, a Coast Guard release here said. It was around 10 pm the marine rescue sub centre (MRSC), New Mangalore received information about IFB Varda being caught in a fire. The Coastal Guard rescue vessel C 155 went to the spot and rescued the seven fishermen to another fishing boat IFB Vajra. It took nearly three hours for the Coast Guard to put out the fire amid inclement weather.

The Coast Guard team then provided assistance to IFB Vajra to tow the gutted boat to Karwar fishing harbour. The ill-fated boat was handed over to coastal security police, Karwar at 4 am Saturday. The coastal police will carry out further investigation.

The health conditions of all the seven fishermen were good, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021