Maha: Ganja worth Rs 25,000 recovered, man held
Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a vigil behind a lodge in Pelhar Road area of Nalasopara and nabbed the accused. Over 2.4 kg ganja worth Rs 25,000 was recovered from him, a statement by the MBVV police said. A offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act was registered against Khan at Pelhar police station, it said.
Police have arrested a man at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district and recovered from him ganja worth Rs 25,000, an official said on Saturday.
The accused, Rizwan Abdul Khan, 24, was nabbed by a team of the crime detection unit of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate on Thursday. ''Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a vigil behind a lodge in Pelhar Road area of Nalasopara and nabbed the accused. Over 2.4 kg ganja worth Rs 25,000 was recovered from him,'' a statement by the MBVV police said. A offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Khan at Pelhar police station, it said.
