5 injured in stone pelting over cracker bursting in UP village

Five people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash that began over the bursting of crackers at Sikanderpur village in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in the area that comes under Charthwal Police Station area when a scuffle broke out between people of the same community over a children's cracker bursting.

The injured, Ashu, Sonu, Sangam, Ankit, and Sanjiv, were shifted to hospital, police said.