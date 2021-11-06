5 injured in stone pelting over cracker bursting in UP village
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-11-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Five people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash that began over the bursting of crackers at Sikanderpur village in the district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday in the area that comes under Charthwal Police Station area when a scuffle broke out between people of the same community over a children's cracker bursting.
The injured, Ashu, Sonu, Sangam, Ankit, and Sanjiv, were shifted to hospital, police said.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Share price of RP Sanjiv Goenka group co falls after bagging IPL Lucknow team
IPL Teams: RP-Sanjiv Goenka group, equity firm CVC place winning bids as BCCI seals USD 1.7 billion deals
IPL Teams: Sanjiv Goenka wins new franchise for over Rs 7000 cr, CVC capital second at Rs 5600 Cr
New IPL teams: Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group claims Lucknow franchise with over Rs 7,000 crore bid: BCCI source.
'Ayushman Sangam' organised to formulate roadmap for implementation of AB PM-JAY, ABDM in Himachal