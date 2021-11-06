3 men booked for attempting to rape a woman in UP village

Three people have been booked for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in a village here and beating up her family members, police said on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place on Friday in a village under Khatoli Police Station area.

The woman, 20, was accosted by three men when she had gone out to give cattle fodder, police said. As per the complaint lodged by the victim's family, the three men took the woman to a nearby field where they attempted to rape her. When the family members confronted the accused, they beat them too, said the complaint, according to police. All three accused are on the run and a search is on to nab them, police said. In another incident, a half-burnt body of a man was found in the fields on Friday at Biharipur village in Khatoli, police said.

The yet to be identified body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is on in the matter, they said.

It is suspected that culprits dumped the body after killing the man and tried to burn it to prevent it from being identified, police said.

