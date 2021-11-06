ED takes Anil Deshmukh for medical examination before producing him at PMLA Court today

Anil Deshmukh, former Home Minister of Maharashtra who was arrested in a money laundering case, has been taken for medical examination from the ED office, prior to appearing before special PMLA Court today. The Mumbai Court on November 2, remanded Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate's custody for 4 days i.e., till November 6.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned former state home minister Anil Deshmukh's son, Hrishikesh Deshmukh for questioning on Friday in connection with the money laundering case. The said questioning took place yesterday. Deshmukh was arrested by the agency on Monday in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)