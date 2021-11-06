Fire at diaper manufacturing factory in Jaipur

A fire broke out in a diaper manufacturing factory in Jaipur on Friday night. Several fire brigades ferried water more than 30 times to douse the flames in the factory in Jaisinghpura Khor, police said on Saturday.

The fire spread rapidly due to cotton stock in the factory, they said, adding that the reason behind the fire is not clear yet.

