Father-son duo killed in cracker blast near Pondy

A man and his seven-year-old son were charred to death after the crackers they were carrying on a two-wheeler exploded allegedly due to friction near here.

Police sources said two bystanders sustained injuries and were admitted to JIPMER hospital here.

The spot where the incident took place lay within the limits of neighbouring Tamil Nadu. It is said that Kalainesan was proceeding to Koonimedu village in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday when the mishap occurred. Kalainesan's son Pradeesh (seven) was riding pillion on the bike. When the vehicle reached Kottakuppam village on ECR the crackers burst to kill the duo on the spot.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the source of supply of crackers to Kalainesan who was working for a private factory in Puducherry. Meanwhile, police teams conducted surprise checks on the premises of units manufacturing crackers in villages near Puducherry in the wake of the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Lokeswaran accompanied by Superintendent Ranganathan and inspectors visited some of the cracker manufacturing industries to ascertain whether they were functioning with necessary licenses.

