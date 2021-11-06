Left Menu

Maha: Man found dead at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-11-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 13:14 IST
Maha: Man found dead at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 53-year-old man was allegedly found murdered at a dyeing unit in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Rajendra Singh Saryuram Singh, a resident of Kanheri, was found lying in a pool of blood in the dyeing unit, where he was employed, on Friday, Thane police PRO Jaimala Wasave said.

The police suspect that the victim may have been attacked and killed by his roommate one Gulab, who has been missing since the incident, the official said. An offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard and a manhunt has been launched for the suspect, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021