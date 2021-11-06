Left Menu

FBI searches homes tied to Project Veritas over diary probe

The U.S. attorneys office in Manhattan declined to comment.OKeefe said his group never threatened anyone or engaged in any illegal conduct. He said there was no doubt Project Veritas acted appropriately at each and every step. In the video, OKeefe says that his group was contacted late last year by tipsters who had claimed to have a copy of Ashley Bidens diary.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:00 IST
FBI searches homes tied to Project Veritas over diary probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal agents searched the New York homes of people tied to the conservative group Project Veritas months after the group received a diary that a tipster claimed belonged to President Joe Biden's youngest daughter, its leader said Friday.

In a video posted on YouTube, James O'Keefe said his organization had received a grand jury subpoena and said current and former Project Veritas employees had their homes searched by federal agents.

The conservative group is known for using hidden cameras and hiding identities to try to ensnare journalists in embarrassing conversations and to reveal supposed liberal bias.

An FBI spokesman confirmed that agents had conducted "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at an apartment in Manhattan and an address in Mamaroneck in Westchester County. The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment.

O'Keefe said his group never threatened anyone or "engaged in any illegal conduct." He said there was "no doubt Project Veritas acted appropriately at each and every step." In the video, O'Keefe says that his group was contacted late last year by "tipsters" who had claimed to have a copy of Ashley Biden's diary. The tipsters said the diary had been "abandoned in a room" after she left the room, O'Keefe said, adding that the tipsters said the diary had "explosive allegations against then-candidate Joe Biden." He said the group's lawyers had been in contact with the Justice Department before the searches, which were first reported by The New York Times, and had "conveyed unassailable facts that demonstrate Project Veritas' lack of involvement in criminal activity and/or criminal intent." O'Keefe said the tipsters who had provided the diary had contacted the group and at the time said they were also negotiating with another organization to sell the information. Ultimately, Project Veritas did not publish information from the diary, in part because the group could not determine if it belonged to Ashley Biden, or if the information was authentic, he said.

O'Keefe said his group tried to return the diary to a lawyer for Ashely Biden and later provided it to law enforcement, though he did not specify which agency the group contacted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021