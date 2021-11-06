Maha: Cop knocks down couple with car in Palghar; booked
An offence has been registered against a policeman for allegedly knocking down a couple with his car and injuring them in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Saturday.The incident took place near Chinchani bypass in Dahanu around 9.30 pm on Friday, an official said.Assistant police inspector Suhas Kharmate, who was driving his car, knocked down a couple riding a two-wheeler, he said.
- Country:
- India
An offence has been registered against a policeman for allegedly knocking down a couple with his car and injuring them in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place near Chinchani bypass in Dahanu around 9.30 pm on Friday, an official said.
Assistant police inspector Suhas Kharmate, who was driving his car, knocked down a couple riding a two-wheeler, he said. The accused policeman fled the scene, while the couple was rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai in a critically injured state, the official said.
An offence under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing hurt due to rash or negligent act) among other provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act is registered with Vangaon police station, he said. A notice for an enquiry has been issued to the policeman, and no arrest has been made as yet, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vangaon
- Chinchani
- Palghar district
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- Dahanu
- Suhas Kharmate
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out in 61-storey Mumbai residential building
Security guard falls to death from 19th floor after major fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise
Mumbai apartment fire, man dies after jumping from 19th floor
Man falls to death from 19th floor after major fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise
Lawyer moves Mumbai court against Javed Akhtar over his RSS remarks