Maha: Cop knocks down couple with car in Palghar; booked

An offence has been registered against a policeman for allegedly knocking down a couple with his car and injuring them in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Saturday.The incident took place near Chinchani bypass in Dahanu around 9.30 pm on Friday, an official said.Assistant police inspector Suhas Kharmate, who was driving his car, knocked down a couple riding a two-wheeler, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:27 IST
An offence has been registered against a policeman for allegedly knocking down a couple with his car and injuring them in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Chinchani bypass in Dahanu around 9.30 pm on Friday, an official said.

Assistant police inspector Suhas Kharmate, who was driving his car, knocked down a couple riding a two-wheeler, he said. The accused policeman fled the scene, while the couple was rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai in a critically injured state, the official said.

An offence under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing hurt due to rash or negligent act) among other provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act is registered with Vangaon police station, he said. A notice for an enquiry has been issued to the policeman, and no arrest has been made as yet, the official added.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

