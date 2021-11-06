Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:44 IST
Extortion case: Court extends Sachin Waze's police custody till Nov 13
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court here on Saturday extended till November 13 the police custody of dismissed assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Waze in an extortion case registered against him at the Goregaon police station in the city.

The Mumbai Police's crime branch had taken Waze's custody on November 1 based on the complaint filed by builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal, in which former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused.

Waze was produced before a holiday court on Saturday as his remand expired. Police sought an extension of his custody for seven days for further probe, which was allowed by the court till November 13. Waze was in judicial custody after his arrest in March by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the 'Antilia' bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Agrawal had alleged that the accused extorted Rs 9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants, which he ran in partnership, and also forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs 2.92 lakh for them.

The alleged incident occurred between January 2020 and March 2021, police had said.

Accordingly, the case was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 384 and 385 (both pertaining to extortion) and 34 (common intention) against the six accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

