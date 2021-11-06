Left Menu

Territorial govt asked to set up State-level Commission for safai karamcharis

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-11-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 15:24 IST
Territorial govt asked to set up State-level Commission for safai karamcharis
safai karamcharis Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Chairman of the National Commission for safai karamcharis (attached to the Union Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment ) M Venkatesan on Saturday urged Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy to constitute a State-level Commission for safai karamcharis.

A press release from office of the Chief Minister said this request was made to Rangasamy at the end of a meeting with Venkatesan, who also sought a safai karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation.

Venkatesan presented a formal letter to the Chief Minister highlighting the requests.

Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar and ruling AINRC legislator from Ariyankuppam constituency R Baskar alias Datchinamoorthy were also present during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021