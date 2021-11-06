Territorial govt asked to set up State-level Commission for safai karamcharis

Chairman of the National Commission for safai karamcharis (attached to the Union Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment ) M Venkatesan on Saturday urged Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy to constitute a State-level Commission for safai karamcharis.

A press release from office of the Chief Minister said this request was made to Rangasamy at the end of a meeting with Venkatesan, who also sought a safai karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation.

Venkatesan presented a formal letter to the Chief Minister highlighting the requests.

Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar and ruling AINRC legislator from Ariyankuppam constituency R Baskar alias Datchinamoorthy were also present during the meeting.

