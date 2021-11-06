Left Menu

Three injured in knife attack on German train

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-11-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 15:52 IST
Three people were injured in a knife attack on a train between the German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg early on Saturday, the mass daily Bild said in its online edition, adding that police had arrested the attacker. There were no immediate details about the identity of the attacker, the victims or the seriousness of the injuries they sustained, Bild said.

The attack happened at 0830 GMT near Neumarkt and the train had been halted at Seubersdorf, southeast of Nuremberg, it said.

