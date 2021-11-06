Left Menu

UP: Yogi Adityanath holds high-level meeting on COVID vaccination, increase in Dengue, Zika infections

In a high-level meeting held on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath released detailed guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination, the spread of Zika virus in the state and other issues in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-11-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 15:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a high-level meeting held on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath released detailed guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination, the spread of Zika virus in the state and other issues in the state. Instructing the officials regarding the COVID-19 vaccination, the Chief Minister said "a target should be set to vaccinate up to 25-30 lakh people on daily basis in the next two months."

He asked the state's Additional Chief Secretary of Health to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination process by holding a meeting with all the CMOs of the state. "The action on vaccination has to be accelerated," the Chief Minister said. Speaking further, Adityanath noted that due to the correct implementation of the policy of "tracing, testing, treatment and vaccination", there is effective control on COVID-19 infection in the state.

"In the last 24 hours, 72 thousand 969 samples were tested and only 7 were infected with the virus. On Saturday, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 83, while 16 lakh 87 thousand 207 patients have defeated Corona," the CM noted. "In many countries of the world, along with many states of the country, the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing. In such a situation, we need to be more careful,", he added.

The chief minister further instructed that every person coming to Uttar Pradesh from other states must be investigated."Need to be extra careful at the bus, railway stations and airport. Effective implementation of COVID-19 measure must be followed," he added. The Chief Minister further informed that more than 13 crores 28 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. "More than 3,37,70,000 people have been provided with the security cover from COVID-19 by administration of both doses of the vaccine," the Chief Minister said.

In view of rising cases of the Zika virus in Kanpur, the CM Adityanath instructed the officials to speed up sanitisation work. "Infection of Zika virus is spreading rapidly in Kanpur. Considering the seriousness, special caution is required," he said.

The Chief Minister further instructed the officials to intensify the dengue testing across the state. "Arrangements should be made in all hospitals. The health of each patient should be continuously monitored," the minister added. (ANI)

