Mumbai sessions court adjourns hearing of anticipatory bail of Anil Deshmukh's son till Nov 12

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 16:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai sessions court on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the anticipatory bail application of Hrishikesh Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in connection with the money laundering case till November 12. No interim protection from arrest to him till then.

Hrishikesh moved to sessions court today and filed a petition for anticipatory bail. Earlier on Thursday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to Hrishikesh for questioning in an alleged money laundering case, in which his father Anil Deshmukh has been arrested.

ED had asked Hrishikesh to appear before it on Friday but he did not, said ED officials. Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in the aforesaid money laundering case, was taken for a medical examination from the ED office, prior to producing him before special PMLA Court in Mumbai on Saturday.

The ED arrested Anil Deshmukh on Monday night in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

