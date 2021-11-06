Left Menu

Car used in Pune bank robbery seized from MP's Sagar district

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 06-11-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 16:27 IST
Car used in Pune bank robbery seized from MP's Sagar district
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh police have recovered a car used in the Rs 2-crore bank robbery in Maharashtra's Pune last month, from Sagar district, an official said on Saturday.

The car was recovered from Sadar Bazar area in Sagar when its colour was being changed, an official said.

The vehicle has been handed over to the Pune police, who had earlier said that the robbers had procured a pistol for the heist from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The Pune police had passed on the information about the car to their counterparts in Sagar, following which it was recovered, Superintendent of Police Atul Singh said.

The vehicle's colour was being changed from white to grey, it was stated. According to the police, the main accused Pravin Ovhal alias 'Doller' (29), who was nabbed in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, was getting the car's colour changed with the help of his relative in Sagar for Rs 20,000.

On October 29, the Pune rural police had claimed to have cracked the robbery at a branch of Bank of Maharashtra in Shirur tehsil, with the arrest of five persons.

Five armed robbers had looted cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore from Pimparkhed branch of the bank in broad daylight on October 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021