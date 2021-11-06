Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Govindpuri area

A team was rushed to the spot and the injured, Rajender Kumar, a resident of Navjivan Camp, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.There is no eyewitness to the incident, police said.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday morning in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said.

The assailants have not yet been identified, they said.

According to police, at 5.15 am, a call was received regarding the incident at Navjivan Camp in Govindpuri. In the call, a girl said that some people have beaten up her father and he was lying unconscious, a senior police officer said. A team was rushed to the spot and the injured, Rajender Kumar, a resident of Navjivan Camp, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

There is no eyewitness to the incident, police said. Kumar was stabbed five times and a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Govindpuri police station, police said, adding that investigation is underway. Kumar was a driver by profession and previously involved in criminal cases, they added.

