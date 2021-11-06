Russian, Iranian foreign ministers support restoring nuclear deal to original form -RIA
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian both expressed support for restoring a 2015 nuclear deal to its original form, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russia's foreign ministry. Under the 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers, Tehran curbed its uranium enrichment programme in return for the lifting of U.S., U.N., and European Union sanctions.
President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday Iran would not back down "in any way" in the defence of its interests, after the sides announced that nuclear talks would resume on Nov. 29.
