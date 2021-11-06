Left Menu

Four extortionists arrested with dummy AK-47, robbed cash in J-K's Budgam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested four extortionists and recovered a dummy weapon (AK-47), robbed cash worth Rs 33,300, and three face covers from their possession.

06-11-2021
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested four extortionists and recovered a dummy weapon (AK-47), robbed cash worth Rs 33,300, and three face covers from their possession. As per a police press release, the arrested accused have been identified as Feroz Ahmad Wani, Asif Ahmad Ahanger, and Bilal Ahmad Malik.

The craftsman of the dummy weapon, namely Abdul Momin Shah, has also been arrested, the police informed. The police further informed that the arrests were made based on an FIR registered on August 23, 2021, wherein Tawseef Ahmad Bhat stated that he and his neighbour namely Saqib Ahmed Dar were robbed on their way home (Rawatpora) while crossing the river (Shuknag).

"Some masked persons stopped them, showed weapon, thrashed them and robbed the complainant for a cash amount of Rs 1,50,000," stated the press release. During the course of the investigation, as per the police, one suspect namely Feroz Ahmad Wani of Pethzanigam was called for questioning.

"During sustained questioning, he confessed his involvement in the commission of the crime and on his disclosure, his two associates namely Asif Ahmad Ahanger resident of Bonzanigam and Bilal Ahmad Malik resident of Pethzanigam were arrested," said the police. It further said, "Items, apparently used during the crime, were recovered from a shed constructed at the orchard of one of the accused Asif Ahmad Ahanger. A dummy weapon (AK-47), robbed amount Rs 33,300, and three face covers were recovered from the shed."

"During the investigation, it also came to fore that the dummy weapon was made and carved by one carpenter, namely Abdul Momin Shah Son, a resident of Pethzanigam who was also arrested," they added. The police further added that more arrests and recoveries are expected in the said case. (ANI)

