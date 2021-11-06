Left Menu

Cattle trader shot dead in UP; 1 arrested

A 35-year-old cattle trader was shot dead at point blank range in front of his three-year-old child at Marris Road here, police said on Saturday.Kamal Khan, the victim, was on his way back home with his child after attending a wedding on Friday night. The accused has confessed to the crime, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters on Saturday.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 06-11-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 17:46 IST
Cattle trader shot dead in UP; 1 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old cattle trader was shot dead at point blank range in front of his three-year-old child at Marris Road here, police said on Saturday.

Kamal Khan, the victim, was on his way back home with his child after attending a wedding on Friday night. As he stopped his car to buy a bottle of water, a few men overtook him and pumped bullets into him even as bystanders could come to terms with the incident which took place under Civil Lines police station limits, police said, adding that the men seemed to be inebriated.

Though Khan was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Within hours, the police arrested one of the accused based on the CCTV footage gathered from the locality. The accused has confessed to the crime, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters on Saturday. He did not reveal the name of the accused and the motive behind the killing as interrogation is underway.

As a mark of protest, hundreds of people took to streets in Khwaja Chowk area on Saturday as Khan's body was taken away from his house for the last rites. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and persuaded the protestors to allow the burial. They assured the family members that all those guilty of the crime will soon be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021