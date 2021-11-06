Cattle trader shot dead in UP; 1 arrested
A 35-year-old cattle trader was shot dead at point blank range in front of his three-year-old child at Marris Road here, police said on Saturday.Kamal Khan, the victim, was on his way back home with his child after attending a wedding on Friday night. The accused has confessed to the crime, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters on Saturday.
A 35-year-old cattle trader was shot dead at point blank range in front of his three-year-old child at Marris Road here, police said on Saturday.
Kamal Khan, the victim, was on his way back home with his child after attending a wedding on Friday night. As he stopped his car to buy a bottle of water, a few men overtook him and pumped bullets into him even as bystanders could come to terms with the incident which took place under Civil Lines police station limits, police said, adding that the men seemed to be inebriated.
Though Khan was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Within hours, the police arrested one of the accused based on the CCTV footage gathered from the locality. The accused has confessed to the crime, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters on Saturday. He did not reveal the name of the accused and the motive behind the killing as interrogation is underway.
As a mark of protest, hundreds of people took to streets in Khwaja Chowk area on Saturday as Khan's body was taken away from his house for the last rites. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and persuaded the protestors to allow the burial. They assured the family members that all those guilty of the crime will soon be arrested.
