MP farmer hangs self; kin claim loan distress, cops deny claim

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 06-11-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 18:08 IST
A 65-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging himself from a tree in his field at Jamunia village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said. Khalan Singh, a kin of the deceased Gore Lal Lodhi, told reporters his uncle ended his life as he was distressed on being unable to pay bank loans totaling Rs 10 lakh.

However, this claim was denied by the police, with Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena stating that Lodhi's family, in their initial statements, had not mentioned that the farmer had taken loans.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further probe into the case was underway, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

