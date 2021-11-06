Left Menu

UP: Man killed, another critically injured in explosion at cracker unit

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-11-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 18:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and another seriously injured after an explosion at a firecracker unit in a village here on Saturday evening, police said.

The explosion took place at a factory unit in Umarpur village under Budhana police station area, they said.

Circle Officer Vijay Kumar Gautam told PTI that welding work of a shutter at the manufacturing unit was going on when a spark led to a fire and caused all the firecrackers kept there to burst leading to an explosion that damaged the factory wall and welding machine.

The deceased was identified as Azam (19) while the injured person Shehzad (25) was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the Circle Officer said.

