1 killed, 6 injured as speeding car hits pedestrians in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person was killed and six people injured after a speeding car hit them in east Kolkata's Chingrighata area on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 3.40 pm at Chingrighata crossing and the driver was arrested, they said.

The car hit seven people standing on the roadside after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

''We are trying to find whether there was a brake failure of the vehicle,'' a police officer said.

