Left Menu

3 motorcycle-borne men die in vehicle collision in UP

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 06-11-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 18:33 IST
3 motorcycle-borne men die in vehicle collision in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Three motorcycle-borne men lost their lives after their vehicle was hit by an ambulance here, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said the accident took place Friday night in Sajeti area of Kanpur district on the Kanpur-Hamirpur road and the victims were not wearing helmets.

The deceased have been identified as Gyanendra (28), Akash alias Akku (18) and Dinesh alias Chhanu (19) -- all residents of Hamirpur, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

According to police, the accident took place when the trio was returning to Hamirpur from Kanpur, while the ambulance carrying a patient was heading to Kanpur.

PTI CORR NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021