3 motorcycle-borne men die in vehicle collision in UP

Three motorcycle-borne men lost their lives after their vehicle was hit by an ambulance here, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said the accident took place Friday night in Sajeti area of Kanpur district on the Kanpur-Hamirpur road and the victims were not wearing helmets.

The deceased have been identified as Gyanendra (28), Akash alias Akku (18) and Dinesh alias Chhanu (19) -- all residents of Hamirpur, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

According to police, the accident took place when the trio was returning to Hamirpur from Kanpur, while the ambulance carrying a patient was heading to Kanpur.

PTI

